Orboot’s Augmented Reality Smart Globe for kids now $35 at Amazon (Reg. $55)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PlayShifuUS (90% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Orboot Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $55 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and the best price we have tracked in 2020. The Orboot 10-inch STEAM globe toy and app will take the kids on an augmented reality journey across the world. The system features over 400 global highlights and 1,000+ world facts along with the included passport, stamps, country flag stickers, and detailed help guide. It is the best-selling geographic globe on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,800 customers. More details below.

Now if the smartphone connectivity and features on today’s lead deal don’t interest you, take a look at the Little Experimenter Illuminated World Globe for kids. It sells for $5 less, features LED illumination, and an 8-inch diameter. Even more affordable is this 6-inch desktop model that sells for under $11 Prime shipped. There’s no lights or STEAM elements here, but it will look great in the home office.

Speaking of educational toys, LEGO just recently partnered with National Geographic on new ocean exploration sets you can check out right here. The new LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor coding kit with iPhone support is worth a closer look as well.

Orboot Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids:

Orboot Globe + app takes your child on an augmented reality based journey around the world. Fun. Interactive. Educational. Learn Geography, History, Environmental Science, and more(No borders and no names on Globe). Orboot app is free on iOS and Android. Compatible with – iPad 5th gen & above, iPad Air all models, iPad Pro All models, iPad Mini 2 & above, iPhone 6 & above; Android 3GB RAM and above. devices (kindles) are currently not supported at the moment.

