After making its coding kits available to the general public earlier this spring, LEGO is back today with the debut of its latest set geared towards STEAM learning. As just the latest in its popular Mindstorms theme, the new LEGO 5-in-1 Robot Inventor set will have builders assembling their very own brick-built droids while learning how to program. With over 900-pieces, new elements, and even support for PS4 and Xbox One controllers, in the latest kit. Head below for all the details.

Mindstorms 51515 Robot Inventor

LEGO’s Mindstorms series has long been a way for builders to dabble in electronics and the like. More recently the focus has widened to introduce coding into the mix, and today’s unveil is committing to that even further. The Mindstorms Robot Inventor set stacks up to 949-pieces and incorporates Technic bricks and Powered UP companions into a series of unique creations.

Out of the box, you’ll be able to assemble five different robots with the included pieces. Those range from the flagship Blast humanoid bot to a four-legged creation, wheeled-vehicles with grabbing arms, and more. Of course, that’s on top of all the custom designs that builders will be able to think up. LEGO is also sticking with the black and white color scheme that’s long been part of the Mindstorms theme with its Robot Inventor kit.

At the center of the experience is the Intelligence Hub that LEGO has been using in its SPIKE Prime creations for some time now. Not only does this drive all the included sensors and allow you to connect it to a smartphone over Bluetooth, but also brings the coding capabilities into the mix. You’ll be able to control each of the robots with a PS4 or Xbox One controller as well.

One of the more unique additions here is a five by five light matrix that acts as each of the robots’ faces. There’s also a gyroscope and accelerometer, color sensor, distance sensor, and more.

Pricing and availability

LEGO will be officially launching its new Mindstorms Robot Inventor later this year come Q4. That’ll likely mean October, which is a tad unfortunate that it’ll miss the summer where kids, or anyone looking to try their hand at coding, could benefit from the clash of building and learning. It’ll debut with a $359.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given how popular the LEGO Mindstorms theme is in schools, I can already see the newest iteration being a hit. It brings a more comprehensive experience to the table over something like SPIKE Prime, and updates the now 7-year old predecessor with new features. That’s on top of being a favorite of many LEGO builders overall for not only its STEAM emphasis, but ability to code other creations.

