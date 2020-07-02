Score a free Echo Dot with Insignia Fire TVs, more from $100 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition HDTVs. You’ll also be able to score a free Echo Dot when adding one to your cart alongside a TV of your choice and applying code FTV20. One standout is on the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 1080p HDTV for $199.99. Down from $280, the added Alexa speaker value amounts to a total savings of nearly 40% and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 1080p panel, this TV is outfitted with Amazon’s Fire TV capabilities for pulling up content from your favorite streaming services and more. The bundled Echo Dot allows you to control the TV with just your voice. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for other Fire TV Edition bundles today from $100.

All of the following TV deals are also eligible for the free Echo Dot, so don’t forget to add one your cart and apply code FTV20 to lock-in the offer.

Other Fire TV deals include:

And since you’re upgrading your TV setup, be sure to check out the $30 discount we spotted on TCL’s Alto 7+ 2.1-Ch. Soundbar, alongside everything else in our home theater guide.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart 1080p HDTV features:

Watch your favorite shows and movies with this 43-inch Toshiba smart TV. The HDMI and USB ports offer flexible connectivity with various external devices, while the 1080p resolution produces crisp, clear visuals on the LCD screen. This Toshiba smart TV has a 60Hz panel refresh rate that reduces motion blur for an immersive viewing experience.

