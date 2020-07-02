Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds drop to Amazon low of $50 (Reg. $60+)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 1:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Normally $60 to $85 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been shopping for a pair of truly wireless earbuds, but Apple’s AirPods price tag was scaring you away, Skullcandy’s option might be the best choice for you. Offering up to 16-hours of total battery life, these headphones are ready for sweat and wet weather thanks to being IP55 water-resistant. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Head on over to our announcement coverage to learn more.

If you need active noise cancellation, today’s lead deal doesn’t deliver that. You’ll want to opt for Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Over-Ear Headphones. Coming in at $50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, these offer hybrid noise cancelation to help block out the sound around you.

However, opting for the SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds will save you some cash. These will set you back $27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and offer a true-wireless design that’s built a bit different from what Skullcandy offers.

Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbud features:

  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • Removable stability ear gels for secure fit. Sound Pressure Level – 95±3dB
  • Up to 16 hours of total battery life
  • IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant
  • Call, track, and volume touch controls

Adorama July 4 sale

