Save $499 on Apple’s iPhone XS Max with 512GB of storage

Woot offers Apple’s iPhone XS Max 512GB unlocked for $849.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s offer is down from the original $1,349 price tag. As a comparison, Apple is charging $1,099 for a refurbished model and today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention.

iPhone XS Max offers a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

Put your savings to good use and pick up Spigen’s popular Ultra Hybrid Clear Case in various colors from $13. This is a great way to show off your new iPhone XS without adding too much bulk. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 8,000 Amazon reviewers.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on Macs, iPhones, iPad, and more. That includes this week’s Best Buy July 4th sale which kicked off in earnest yesterday, delivering notable deals on HomePod and other Apple essentials.

iPhone XS Max features:

iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance. And iOS 12 – the most advanced mobile operating system – with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!