Dash’s Sous-Vide Egg Bite Maker is now 20% off at Amazon: $24 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is 20% off, matching the all-time low, and the best we can find. Specifically designed to make those sous-vide egg bites you see at Starbucks and other places, it can also be used for desserts like mini cheesecakes, and more. Using the 4-egg mini silicone molds, or the large one for breakfast sandwiches and the like, simply drop your eggs in, hit the on button, and your meal(s) will be ready in about 10 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the sous-vide bites aren’t getting you excited, take a look at the Elite Cuisine Easy Electric Egg maker. It comes in at just $15 Prime shipped and caries solid ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the sous-vide-style cookery here, but it will poach, make soft/hard boiled eggs, and even omelettes.

You’ll want to swing by our Chef’sChoice roundup for additional kitchenware and egg cookers from $22 along with everything else you’ll find in our home goods deal hub. For something you can cook an entire breakfast on, we also still have the Dash Everyday Electric Griddle for $40 (20% off).

More on the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker:

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply prep your eggs, fill the silicone molds, cook, and eat! The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it. VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, those who have busy schedules, meal prep, or follow Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free, or Vegetarian lifestyles (with up to 12g protein per serving). The egg bite maker can even be used for desserts, mini cheesecakes or custard, all within minutes,

