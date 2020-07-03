elago’s vintage-inspired AirPods case looks like an iPod, now $9 Prime shipped

elago’s Amazon storefront offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $8.99 Prime shipped in black. Regularly $12, today’s deal is $0.50 less than our previous mention, and a match of the best price we’ve seen in this color. elago takes the classic vintage design of old iPod models and wraps your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. Includes a carabiner, so you can easily carry it around. We’ve seen the standard cream color on sale a few times, while the “U2” model has held steadier at the regular price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to save further? Ditch the iPod design and go with this third-party case that’s available in a number of color options for $6. You’ll of course miss out on the vintage vibes above, but this option does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon customers.

There are plenty of July 4th sales up and running at this point, including a new promotion over at Nomad. You’ll find a number of deals on its popular accessories, including even more price drops on AirPods cases. This includes its rugged leather option that’s down to $15 from the regular $30 price tag.

elago AW6 case features:

ANOTHER RETRO CLASSIC FROM elago was designed to bring back some SERIOUS NOSTALGIA of using an older music player.

THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!

HELP YOUR AIRPODS STAND OUT BY protecting it with a case that is MADE TO STAND OUT. The HINGELESS DESIGN allows you to access all functions and features of the AirPods – like WIRELESS CHARGING – with NO ISSUES!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!