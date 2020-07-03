elago’s vintage-inspired AirPods case looks like an iPod, now $9 Prime shipped

elago’s Amazon storefront offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $8.99 Prime shipped in black. Regularly $12, today’s deal is $0.50 less than our previous mention, and a match of the best price we’ve seen in this color. elago takes the classic vintage design of old iPod models and wraps your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. Includes a carabiner, so you can easily carry it around. We’ve seen the standard cream color on sale a few times, while the “U2” model has held steadier at the regular price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Want to save further? Ditch the iPod design and go with this third-party case that’s available in a number of color options for $6. You’ll of course miss out on the vintage vibes above, but this option does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon customers.
There are plenty of July 4th sales up and running at this point, including a new promotion over at Nomad. You’ll find a number of deals on its popular accessories, including even more price drops on AirPods cases. This includes its rugged leather option that’s down to $15 from the regular $30 price tag.
elago AW6 case features:
- ANOTHER RETRO CLASSIC FROM elago was designed to bring back some SERIOUS NOSTALGIA of using an older music player.
- THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!
- HELP YOUR AIRPODS STAND OUT BY protecting it with a case that is MADE TO STAND OUT. The HINGELESS DESIGN allows you to access all functions and features of the AirPods – like WIRELESS CHARGING – with NO ISSUES!
