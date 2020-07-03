eufy’s new baby monitor offers HD feeds, more at $110 (Reg. $130)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 6:55 am ET

Today only, Woot offers eufy’s new Security Video Baby Monitor for $109.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is a $20 price drop and just the second discount we’ve tracked all-time. Features include 720p feeds, 240-degree lens, and an adjustable design. With a 460-foot range, you’ll have the peace of mind and coverage across your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Drop the video feeds and save a significant amount of cash by picking up VTech’s Audio Baby Monitor for $21. It’s a low-tech solution with an even lower price, but with 1,000-feet of range, it will still do the job in most situations.

Check out more eufy deals in the latest Anker sale at Amazon for July 4th weekend. You’ll find all of our top picks on smart home accessories, USB-C gear, and more in our previous coverage.

eufy Security Baby Monitor features:

  • Detail Makes the Difference – See your little one in sharp 720p resolution.
  • Larger Display for the Little Details – The large 5” monitor display allows you to see every detail of your baby’s environment.
  • Power to Last Through the Day – The 5,200 mAh battery allows for 30 hours of monitoring in regular usage scenarios (default mode). For more frequent check-ups and continuous monitoring the battery will last for 12 hours.

