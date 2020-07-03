Fossil’s Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch falls to $99 ($56 off), more from $77.50

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1151) for $99 shipped. That’s $56 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2020. This stylish hybrid smartwatch trades in an illuminated display for 12-month battery life, ensuring you won’t need to charge it every day or so. It features a 42mm case size and 22mm genuine leather band. Since this is a hybrid smartwatch, you’ll still be able to get smartphone notifications, track activity, monitor sleep, and much more. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Did you catch our coverage of Tag Heuer’s Connected Smartwatch expansion? Three new models have joined the lineup alongside summer bands, a fresh Helios watch face, and more. Read all about it right here.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch. Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons & automatic time zone updates

Charging not required, estimated 12 months battery life based on usage; a gentle buzz lets you know when you receive a smartphone notification: texts, calls and updates

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; imported; water resistant to 100ft (30m); stainless steel case with genuine brown leather band; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!