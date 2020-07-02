Tag Heuer is ringing in summer 2020 with an expansion of its Connected smartwatches. This comes as no surprise as Tag Heuer Connected debuted in March and is arguably one of the most luxurious Google Wear OS offerings to date. The new collection is comprised of two stainless steel styles and a new sandblasted titanium option. Interested parties will also find a collection of new bands, allowing new and existing Tag Heuer Connected owners alike to easily shake up their watch’s look. Continue reading to learn more.

New Tag Heuer Connected models

The Tag Heuer Connected lineup has been expanded for summer. It now includes three fresh 45mm models. Two are comprised of stainless steel while the other opts for a more luxurious titanium build.

Given the digital nature of these watches, it’s no surprise to see the company has also released a new Helios face. Various color options are in stow and include blue, green, and red, to name a few.

There are three dials on the new Helios watch face, each of which can be customized to display information the wearer deems important. Examples include stopwatch functions, a 10-hour weather forecast, and more.

Fresh Tag Heuer Connected bands

Tag Heuer Connected bands are yet another component that has been expanded for summer 2020. New colorways are quite bold and range from red and khaki to yellow and lime green.

Pricing and availability

As we’ve come to expect from the initial launch of this watch and its short-to-follow Golf Edition, these watches come with some pretty steep price tags. Expect to spend a minimum of $1,800. Pricing goes up from there and maxes out at $2,150 for the sandblasted titanium model.

When it comes to bands, the new offerings outperform Apple Watch strap pricing by pretty substantial margins. At minimum, you’ll need to set aside $150 for a rubber-based option. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to its existing stainless steel band, which currently fetches $360.

9to5Toys’ Take

Simply put, if you’ve been eyeing a Google Wear OS smartwatch and love to chase the high-end, Tag Heuer Connected seems like a choice worthy of your consideration. The debut of several fresh designs has made the lineup even more compelling than ever, especially if you’ve got enough cash set aside to nab one.

Those looking for something a tad more affordable can always opt for a TicWatch, which we’ve reviewed in the past. Time and time again we’ve been happy with Mobvoi’s offerings.

