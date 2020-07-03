Save up to $500 on Apple’s previous-gen. iPad Pro, delivering new all-time lows

B&H is clearing out previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $500 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, delivering the largest cash discounts we’ve tracked to date by $100. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks. As a comparison, Amazon’s current price drops top out at around $199 off. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Yesterday, Best Buy launched its annual July 4th sale. There are plenty of Apple deals to be had here, including notable price drops on HomePod, MacBook Air, and even additional iPad models. This promotion is slated to run through the weekend, so be sure to dive in today and score some new tech for the holiday break.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!