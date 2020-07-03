Purify the home office with Airthereal’s 7-in-1 Air Cleaner at $80 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal Pure Morning 7-in-1 HEPA Air Cleaner (APH260) for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130, it currently fetching as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $105. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Featuring 3-stage HEPA filtration, this air cleaner can rid your space (up to 355-square feet) of “dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet danders, smoke,” and more. A built-in sleep mode ensures quiet operation at night while the smart control technology will automatically select the correct air purification mode for a given room. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

If you’re looking for something a bit more compact for your immediate space, take a look at the hOmeLabs True HEPA Filter Air Purifier. This model comes in at $60 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and carries solid ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers. It won’t be able to purify a space nearly as large as today’s lead deal, but it provides similar 3-stage HEPA filtration and is a great option for a small home office.

Here’s our hands-on review of the Okaysou AirMax8L purifier and be sure to give the new Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool a look as well. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Airthereal Pure Morning 7-in-1 HEPA Air Cleaner :

Good air quality improves our living conditions. Our mission at Airthereal is to provide clean air to our customers and to provide an ethereal ambiance to our family. We keep searching for intelligent appliances to meet your needs. Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter (attached with Nano Mineral, Cold Catalyst Filter, Photo Catalyst Filter and Molecular Sieve) all in one that clears out airborne particles as small as 0.1 micron, including dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet danders, smokes, VOCs, etc.

