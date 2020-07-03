The mid-century modern Sauder Clifford Credenza is $50 off, more from $217

Today we’ve found several pieces of Sauder furniture up to $68 off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Sauder Clifford Place Credenza for $251.47 shipped. That’s roughly $50 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we have tracked. This stylish credenza sports a mid-century modern look and is ready to support TVs weighing up to 50-pounds. Several shelves can be found throughout and a couple of doors along the front make it simple to keep clutter at bay. Pass-through channels keep cords out of sight, leaving your living room with a clean and sophisticated look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sauder furniture on sale.

More furniture on sale:

In need of a bed? If so, you’re in luck because we’ve come across several options including the Novogratz Upholstered Daybed with Trundle at $80 off. Others are also available and priced from $145. Oh, and don’t forget that Casper Wave memory foam mattresses are up to $480 off.

Sauder Clifford Place Credenza features:

Accommodates up to a 46″ TV weighing 50 lbs. or less for optimal viewing pleasure

Adjustable shelf behind door for flexible storage options

File drawer with full extension slides holds letter or legal size hanging files to keep your important documents organized

