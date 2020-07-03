The mid-century modern Sauder Clifford Credenza is $50 off, more from $217

Today we’ve found several pieces of Sauder furniture up to $68 off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Sauder Clifford Place Credenza for $251.47 shipped. That’s roughly $50 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we have tracked. This stylish credenza sports a mid-century modern look and is ready to support TVs weighing up to 50-pounds. Several shelves can be found throughout and a couple of doors along the front make it simple to keep clutter at bay. Pass-through channels keep cords out of sight, leaving your living room with a clean and sophisticated look. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sauder furniture on sale.
More furniture on sale:
- Sauder Boone Mountain Credenza: $217 (Reg. $255)
- Sauder Office Port Credenza: $246.50 (Reg. $315)
- View all…
In need of a bed? If so, you’re in luck because we’ve come across several options including the Novogratz Upholstered Daybed with Trundle at $80 off. Others are also available and priced from $145. Oh, and don’t forget that Casper Wave memory foam mattresses are up to $480 off.
Sauder Clifford Place Credenza features:
- Accommodates up to a 46″ TV weighing 50 lbs. or less for optimal viewing pleasure
- Adjustable shelf behind door for flexible storage options
- File drawer with full extension slides holds letter or legal size hanging files to keep your important documents organized
