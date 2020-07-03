Casper’s latest Wave memory foam mattresses are up to $480 off for July 4th

Amazon is currently taking up to $480 off Casper’s newest 2020 lineup of Wave Mattresses with the Queen size leading the way at $2,155.50 shipped. Typically you’d pay $2,595, with today’s offer beating Casper’s direct pricing by $51 and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. As the brand’s latest and greatest mattress, you’ll find new inclusions like an ergonomic design with softer foam around the shoulders that’s said to provide more relief to the upper body. It’s 13-inch form-factor has five layers of memory foam, cooling air channels, and more. As someone who’s been sleeping on mattresses from the brand for well over a year now, I can easily back most of those claims. Though if you end up not getting a better night’s rest, a 100-day trial has you covered. Casper is well-reviewed overall, though ratings are still coming in on the new releases. Head below for all of the other discounts in today’s sale.

Other Casper mattress deals include:

Complete the package and bring home Casper’s Sleep Pillow for $60 at Amazon. With plenty of savings left over from picking up any of the mattresses, this is a great buy to rest your head on similar memory foam support from the mattress. Or if you’re looking for a frame to set your new mattress, swing by our coverage from earlier in the day with deals from $145.

Casper Wave Mattress features:

Continuous ergonomic zones for full-body relief. Softer foam around the shoulders provides more relief to the upper body. Healthy spinal alignment for all sleeping positions. The most advanced support system designed for less aches and pains.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!