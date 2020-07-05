Save up to 88% on best-selling Kindle eBooks starting from $2 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of its Top Reads on Kindle starting at $1.99. All of today’s discounted titles will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find everything from best-selling fantasy stories and science fiction pieces to non-fiction titles and more. Reviews across the board are pretty stellar with 4+ star ratings, and since we’re talking about Amazon’s Top Reads, most of the discounts have also earned best-seller status. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Animal Farm and 1984 synopsis:

In 1984, London is a grim city where Big Brother is always watching you and the Thought Police can practically read your mind. Winston Smith joins a secret revolutionary organization called The Brotherhood, dedicated to the destruction of the Party. Together with his beloved Julia, he hazards his life in a deadly match against the powers that be. Animal Farm is Orwell’s classic satire of the Russian Revolution — an account of the bold struggle, initiated by the animals, that transforms Mr. Jones’s Manor Farm into Animal Farm–a wholly democratic society built on the credo that All Animals Are Created Equal. But are they?

