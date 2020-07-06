Amazon Rugged and Dapper sale from $8.50: Men’s beard oil, eye cream, more

- Jul. 6th 2020 4:58 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box of the Day, Rugged and Dapper (96% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 54% off its grooming products for men. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout, among the many, is the Rugged and Dapper Age and Damage Defense Face Moisturizer for $17.96. Regularly $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Designed to combat aging, breakouts, and daily environmental damage, it includes hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, jojoba, and shea. It also absorbs with a “masculine, shine-free finish.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Rugged and Dapper deals.

More Rugged and Dapper deals:

Now that we’ve got your skin looking right, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe. Start with a new pair of Ray-Ban Ferrari Sunglasses from $175, then head over to Fossil’s new sitewide sale for a wrist-mounted wearable, and over to our fashion deals hub for the rest of your fit.

More on the Rugged and Dapper Age Defense Moisturizer:

  • Formulated for Men: Combats dryness, signs of aging, breakouts and daily environmental damage.
  • Natural & Organic: Nutrient-rich ingredients release potent vitamins and minerals to regenerate skin. Includes: Botanical Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Jojoba and Shea.
  • Highly Effective Formula: Fragrance free and quickly absorbs with a masculine, shine-free finish.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

