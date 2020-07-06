Just in time to update your summer sunglasses, Ray-Ban patterned with Scuderia Ferrari for a fashionable collection. The collection was made to celebrate the reopening of the Ferrari GP. Inside this new line, there are 27 options to choose from with styles for both men and women. Prices in this collection start at $175 and go up to $308. Each of the styles is polarized to help you see clearly and keep your eyes out of the sun. Plus, every pair of sunglasses comes with a leather case that also features the Ferrari and Ray-Ban logos. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Ray-Ban quotes, that this is “A dynamic collection for those who aren’t afraid to set the pace. Discover all Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses in the Scuderia Ferrari Collection, where shared passion for tradition and innovation comes out through iconic details”.

Aviator Style Ferrari Sunglasses

If there was a race, these sunglasses would absolutely win. The Ray-Ban Rb4125 Scuderia Ferrari Aviators are a standout from this collection. These sunglasses feature Ferrari logos that make them stand out and the iconic Ray-Ban sticker on the lens. This style is available in several color options and both men or women can style these. They’re priced at $190 and will be a go-to all summer.

Wayfarer Style Ferrari Sunglasses

If you’re looking for a square style for summer, the Rb4195m Ray-Ban x Ferrari Wayfarer Style is a perfect option. It’s priced at $287 and is available in two color options. Designed for comfort this style has a rubber frame and cushioned nose pad. They’re great for sports and everyday occasions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Ray-Ban customers.

However, there is also the Rb213 Scuderia Ferrari Sunglasses that are similar and priced at $175. This option also has five color options you can choose from and lens tint options. You can easily dress them up or down, whether you’re heading to the beach or out for a date.

Ray-Ban Round Combo Sunglasses

A very trendy style from this collection is the Ray-Ban Rb2447 Scuderia Sunglasses. I really love that this style has the original red leather stitched temple tips for Ferrari. It also has the popular round lens and tortoise coloring. This is another pair of sunglasses that both men and women can style and they’re priced at $252.

