Anker’s Apple Watch and iPhone charger is 33% off at $20 Prime shipped

- Jul. 2nd 2020 7:52 am ET

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerWave+ Pad Qi Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped when on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and $4 less than our previous mention. Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch to higher-priced options on the market today. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Only in need of an iPhone or Android charger? Go with Anker’s popular Qi stand for $16 and save a bit further with the on-page coupon. This popular charger props up your device, making it easy to keep an eye on notifications and more throughout the day. Offers up to 10W of power for the latest smartphones on the market. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As always, our daily smartphone accessories roundup is jam-packed full of the best deals. You can find all of the latest price drops for your iPhone or Android device in our guide, which this week features deals on headphones, iPhone cases, and more.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad Features:

  • Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7.5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers.
  • Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.
  • Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave+ charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.
  • Certified Safe: Works safe and flawlessly with all Qi-compatible wirelessly-charged phones.

