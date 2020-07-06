Get 5 years of easy expenses tracking with highly-rated app, Foreceipt for $30

For any business owner or those more focused on budgeting, tracking expenses can be a very time-consuming task. Instead of saving every receipt, you might want to try Foreceipt. This highly-rated app lets you record spending with a quick photo and keep track of invoices. You can currently get a five-year subscription for just $29.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to the GBTA, the average expense report takes 20 minutes to file. Around 19% of those reports will contain errors. When you run the math, that is an incredible amount of wasted time each week.

With Foreceipt, you can complete the process in seconds. Available on iOS and Android, this app lets you scan receipts using the camera on your phone. Foreceipt automatically collects the relevant information and adds the data to your yearly report.

You can easily access your figures at any time via the app or online. Foreceipt lets you export neatly formatted Excel documents, and the scanned receipts are accepted by the IRS/CRA. This means you don’t have to keep thousands of pieces of paper.

Rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store and 4 stars on Google Play, Foreceipt also lets you enter expenses manually and keep track of bills and invoices.

Get five years of Foreceipt today for just $29.99.

