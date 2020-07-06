Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe SSD is on sale for $100 (Reg. $120)

- Jul. 6th 2020 4:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD on sale for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s deal is within $2.50 of its all-time low and is the best available. Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus is a great drive for any gaming or content creation computer. With read speeds of up to 3.5GB/s and write of 3.3GB/s, this drive can move a 30GB file in just 10-seconds. When you compare that to a standard SSD with 500MB/s speeds, this drive is five times faster than conventional alternatives. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more about Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus in our announcement coverage.

If you’re not stuck on Samsung for your SSD choice, WD’s Black SN750 500GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD is available for $80 shipped. It has similar read and write speeds to today’s lead NVMe sale, delivering quality performance at a great price. WD’s Black SN750 drive is a great option for higher-end rigs, just like today’s lead deal. You can learn more about it in our announcement coverage.

However, WD’s Blue SN550 500GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD can be yours for under $69.50 shipped with the price reflecting at checkout. The extra $10 in savings here comes in the form of slower speeds, as it can only max out at 2.4GB/s. If you’re just gaming though, the speed reduction shouldn’t make a huge difference, and the Blue SN550 is what I went with in my personal gaming rig. Learn more about the WD Blue SN550 in our announcement coverage.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD features:

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers. An ultra-slim and sleek profile that measures less than 05 inch thick The simple circular stand will add a modern look to your space. Product Dimensions With Stand- 28.5 x 20.6 x 9.8 Inches. Product Dimensions without Stand- 28.5 x 16.9 x 3.7 Inches

Adorama July 4 sale

