When it comes to SSDs, Samsung sells some of the best options on the market. As one of the big players in tech, it is the company’s job to always be on the lookout for how it can push technical boundaries and make a better product year-over-year. With the announcement of its 970 EVO Plus, Samsung is keeping its competitors on their toes.

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the 970 EVO, by providing significant improvements write speeds and more while also keeping its foot on the brakes when it comes to price.

Features

Let’s get right into it. Samsung boasts that its new 970 EVO Plus offers read speeds of 3,500MB/s, but the real magic is in its write speeds. The previous model, the 970 EVO, offers 2,500MB/s write speeds, paling in comparison to the Plus’ increase to 3,300MB/s. This brings its write performance nearly in-line with what it gets for read speeds.

Random read speeds reach up to 620,000 IOPS and write can hit 560,000 IOPS. That’s about a 20% boost when compared to the 970 EVO. If you’re unfamiliar with IOPS, suffice it to say that the device and read and write data stored in several locations at a much faster rate.

Use-cases

Many folks still get by on standard HDDs, so who stands to benefit from performance increases offered by Samsung’s latest SSD? The company cites IT professionals, tech enthusiasts, and gamers for starters, with tasks like 4K editing, heavy gaming, and 3D modeling as likely being where speed boosts will be more easily recognized.

“Since introducing the first NVMe SSDs to the consumer market in 2015, Samsung has continued to challenge technical barriers in SSD design and performance,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “The new 970 EVO Plus powered by Samsung’s latest fifth-generation V-NAND technology will now offer unrivaled performance in its class when taking on demanding tasks.”

With a compact M.2 form-factor that uses PCIe Gen3 x4, most customers with modern PCs will be able to support the 970 EVO Plus SSDs. Samsung backs its new drive with its typical five-year or 1,200 terabytes written warranty, making these SSDs a great long-term investment.

Pricing & availability

Pricing for the 970 EVO Plus starts at a refreshing $89.99 and goes up from there. Storage capacities include 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Samsung claims that all models are available for order today with the exception of the 2TB, which it plans to ship in April of this year. We were unable to find it available for purchase at the time of posting, so keep your eyes peeled for an Amazon listing to appear in the near future.