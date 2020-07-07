Amazon has the sous vide-ready Instant Pot Aura multi-cooker at $60+ off, more

Amazon is offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Aura Pro 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped. Currently matched at Kohl’s. Regularly $180 at Kohl’s, this model has sold for as much as $160 on Amazon over the last few months and is now matching the all-time low we have tracked only once before today. Along with the family-sized capacity, this model sports 11 smart cooking programs including sear/sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, roast, yogurt, rice, multigrain, and keep warm. It doesn’t have the pressure cooker capabilities like a standard Instant Pot multi-cooker, but it does support sous vide-style cooking. Other features include dishwasher-safe parts and timer functionality for all of your 1-pot dinners. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

If you would prefer to go with a standard Instant Pot multi-cooker, you’re in luck. The popular 6-quart Duo Nova is still starting from $66.50, alongside the official Air Fryer Lid from $62 (Reg. $80).

But if it’s something even more affordable you’re after, check out the deal we spotted on the Insignia 8-quart Digital Multi Cooker. For today only, Best Buy is offering it for $39.99 shipped, down from the usual $120. While we have seen this one in the $50 and $60 range, today’s deal is a notable one. An 8-quart capacity, 12 preset cooking functions and a stainless steel build round out the feature set here. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for less than $40 and with 4+ star ratings from over 2,500 customers.

More on the Instant Pot Aura Pro 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Multi use programmable slow cooker, 8 qt; Capacity oval design, stainless steel, non stick, removable cooking pot

11 smart programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button

Sear/sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, roast, yogurt, rice, multigrain and keep warm

Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results

