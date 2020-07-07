Home Depot will sell you this complete RYOBI electric outdoor tool set for $149

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless String Trimmer and Edger with extra spools for $149 shipped. This bundle typically goes for $200 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. If you’re looking to make the switch to electric from gas and oil, go no further than this bundle from RYOBI. It delivers both an electric blower and string trimmer alongside a battery and charger. Plus you’ll also get three extra spools of string for the trimmer, so you’ll be ready to work all summer long. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you just need a string trimmer, consider going with this much more affordable BLACK+DECKER 5A option at under $50. You’ll need an outdoor extension cord here, and will forego the cordless design, but there’s still a lot to like. It’s a great budget option that won’t break the bank if you have a smaller property or just want to do light trimming. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

RYOBI Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Combo features:

This RYOBI Combo Kit gets your yard chores done conveniently and effectively. No need to fuss with gas, oil or cords – this set runs on an efficient lithium-ion battery. The RYOBI 18-Volt Lithium and Jet Fan Blower is perfect for any yard. This blower features a jet fan design that provides power up to 100 MPH and 280 CFM, and a variable speed trigger that allows the user complete control.

