Subscription boxes are a huge trend and there has been an array of options for kids this season. Surprise your child every month with fun and interactive boxes for them to enjoy. Plus, these boxes make a great gift idea for all ages. Below, we've rounded up all of our favorite options for interactive styles, cooking, clothing, and more.

KiwiCo Subscription Box

One of the top kids subscription boxes is KiwiCo. This subscription box is geared towards babies 0 to 24 months old; however, they also have crates that go up to 16 years of age. All of the boxes are loaded with STEM projects and activities for your kids to learn. Also, it was designed to inspire kids to become creative problem solvers. Prices start a just $16 a month too.

KidPix Subscription Box

Looking to update your child’s wardrobe in a flash, without having to run to the mall? The KidPix Subscription Box lets you take a quick quiz that personalizes your child’s clothing. Once you take the quick, you can get a box of seven items with no styling fee and just pay for what you decide to keep. You also get 50% off your first box and free shipping. Better yet, they have over 18,000 reviews and a 4.4/5 star rating.

Lovevery Subscription Box

Another stage-based play subscription box is Lovevery. Each month this box is full of new toys that are backed by scientific research and ready to engage their developing brains. The really neat part about this box is that it comes with a guide that walks you through the different ways to play. This box starts at $36 and great for ages from 0 to two.

Little Passports Box

Do you love to travel? Teach your little one about different countries and cultures with the Little Passports Box. This box is geared toward ages 3 to 12, and each month, they will learn world themes like music and geographic features. Plus, prices start at just $13, and it even comes with adorable cases that are travel-friendly.

Amazon Prime Book Box

Finally, the Amazon Prime Book Box is a great way to get your child reading and create a collection. This box is priced at $16.99 $17 for your first order, and each box contains two hardcover books or four board books. You can choose to receive hand-picked children’s books every one, two, or three months. Plus, it comes with Prime delivery. Amazon also states that they estimate you’ll save 40% on the books’ list price with the service.

