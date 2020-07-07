Lands’ End Great Summer Sale updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off sitewide

Lands’ End Great Summer Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide with promo code FLAG at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Traditional Fit No Iron Sportshirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $28. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $45. You can choose from nine color options and it’s versatile to wear with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. Its wrinkle-resistant material provides a polished look and the lightweight material is perfect for summer weather. With over 250 reviews, this shirt is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the All Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This classic t-shirt is casual and available in nine color options. Originally priced at $20, however during the sale you can find it for just $11. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Lands’ End customers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

