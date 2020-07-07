Skagen’s uniquely-styled Holst Watch is $74 off, now $111 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch for $111 shipped. That’s $74 off recent pricing there and is within $12 of the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. This watch sports a unique design with its gunmetal-plated stainless steel band, gray dial, and rose gold hands. It boasts water resistance of up to 165-feet, ensuring its ready to withstand a splash or quick swim in the pool. You’ll also find a case size that measures 40mm and two sundials for keeping tabs on the day and date. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a hybrid? If so, the Fossil Commuter Smartwatch is still available at $99. That’s $56 off typical pricing, making now an excellent time to strike. When it comes to looks you’ll garner a rich-looking blue dial and genuine leather band.

That’s not the only watch discount we’ve found. In fact, Fossil has a sitewide sale that offers up to 30% off. There you’ll find both smart and traditional watches, so be sure to swing by for a quick look.

Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Case size: 40mm; Band size: 21mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display and 2 subdials to track day and date; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Gunmetal plated stainless steel case; grey dial with rose gold-tone luminous hands, hour, and minute markers
  • Gunmetal plated stainless steel mesh band with adjustable fold-over clasp closure; interchangeable with all Skagen 21mm bands
  • Water resistant to 165 feet (50 M): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling

