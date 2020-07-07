Prop your iPhone, iPad, or Switch up on a $7.50 Prime shipped adjustable stand

- Jul. 7th 2020 6:32 pm ET

0

Licheers (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Phone and Tablet Stand for $7.69 Prime shipped with the code VWG5R2EB at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to place an iPad, iPhone, or even Nintendo Switch on this stand, it’ll get the job done. It has multiple adjustment points so you can easily change the angle it’s holding your device at, which ensures you can see it the best at all times. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the Speck GrabTab. It’s a compact, plastic cell phone holder that’s just $5.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not quite as adjustable as today’s lead deal, and it’s much shorter, it’ll be perfect for putting on your phone to keep it propped up for watching movies or gaming while on-the-go.

Don’t forget to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup today. We’ve got a 4-port USB charger, iPhone 11 cases, power strips, and more on sale.

Licheers Phone Stand features:

Cell phone stand is compatible with all iPhone and Android phones from 4-7 inches, such as iPhone XS Max XR x 6 6S 7 8 Plus, Huawei, Galaxy S7 S6 S8, Note 6 5, LG, Sony, Nexus, even with case. Play a good role in your kitchen, office, nightstand, dining table and so on. The hook width of the stand is 13mm, please make sure the thickness of your devices is no more than 13mm (0.51 in). This stand is not suitable for Ottobox series phone cases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide