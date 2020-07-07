Prop your iPhone, iPad, or Switch up on a $7.50 Prime shipped adjustable stand

Licheers (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Phone and Tablet Stand for $7.69 Prime shipped with the code VWG5R2EB at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to place an iPad, iPhone, or even Nintendo Switch on this stand, it’ll get the job done. It has multiple adjustment points so you can easily change the angle it’s holding your device at, which ensures you can see it the best at all times. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the Speck GrabTab. It’s a compact, plastic cell phone holder that’s just $5.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not quite as adjustable as today’s lead deal, and it’s much shorter, it’ll be perfect for putting on your phone to keep it propped up for watching movies or gaming while on-the-go.

Licheers Phone Stand features:

Cell phone stand is compatible with all iPhone and Android phones from 4-7 inches, such as iPhone XS Max XR x 6 6S 7 8 Plus, Huawei, Galaxy S7 S6 S8, Note 6 5, LG, Sony, Nexus, even with case. Play a good role in your kitchen, office, nightstand, dining table and so on. The hook width of the stand is 13mm, please make sure the thickness of your devices is no more than 13mm (0.51 in). This stand is not suitable for Ottobox series phone cases.

