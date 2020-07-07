Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 4-port USB Wall Charger $8.50, more

STSS via Amazon offers the Aukey 4-port USB-A Wall Charger for $8.49 Prime shipped when promo code 2QPD4LFD is applied during checkout. That’s down 20% or so from the regular going rate. This wall charger can handle all of your power needs with four 2.4A ports, designed to handle just about everything you can throw at it. It also has a foldable plug, which makes it even smaller while traveling. It’s a great option if you regularly need to power up multiple devices on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Aukey USB Wall Charger features:
- Powerful wall charger: Plug in four USB-powered devices and charge them all simultaneously at full speed
- Airpower charging technology: adaptively charge all 5V USB devices (Including Android and Apple) at up to 2. 4a (8a total output)
- Compact design: This four-port USB charger packs 40W of power into a matte black, travel-friendly design with foldable plug for device charging at home, in the office, or on-the-go
- Safety features: built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
