Walmart has been tooling around with the idea of its own premium subscription shopping service for a while now. After we first caught wind earlier this year, it now appears that the launch of Walmart+ is imminent. Today, a new report details what can be expected from the service, which is slated to cost $98 per year, in a slight nod to Amazon’s own pricing. Among a wide range of perks will be faster shipping and delivery times, access to exclusive discounts, and more. As 2020 continues to shape up as a challenging year, to say the least, Walmart is almost certainly looking to add some cash influx with this new service. Full details below.

Walmart eyes Amazon Prime with new service this month

While Amazon may have launched its Prime subscription service 15 years ago, Walmart appears to be saying that it doesn’t have too much of a disadvantage. This month, Walmart+ is set to launch in the United States, according to a new report, with a price tag of $98, which is just under Amazon’s Prime service.

According to Recode, this service plans to go up head to head with Amazon:

Walmart plans to launch a new subscription service later this month called Walmart+ that will cost $98 a year. It will include perks like same-day delivery of groceries and general merchandise, discounts on fuel at gas stations, and early access to product deals…

Of course, it’s no surprise that Walmart is aggressively planning to start up its own subscription service this year. Prime members famously pay $119 annually for quick shipping times and various other perks. This subscription plan is undercutting that at $98, which is also $1 less than Prime membership used to be way back when.

Will anyone switch?

Perhaps the biggest question on hand is whether or not customers are willing to shell out even more money for Walmart’s plan. Many shoppers are already entrenched in Amazon’s ecosystem, with addresses and credit cards saved, favorite lists made, and more. That’s a steep hill for Walmart to overcome, but not impossible.

You see, one of Walmart’s biggest strengths at this point in the game is its expansive network of brick and mortar stores. If Walmart can convince consumers that it this subscription will bring quick dividends to their everyday shopping routines, things may take off.

Other notable benefits include discounted fuel at select stores and increased perks when it comes to same-delivery and grocery shopping.

Walmart+ is expected to launch later this month nationwide with a full rollout to all shoppers.

