eufy’s new HD Baby Monitor is down to $100, its best price yet ($30 off)

- Jul. 8th 2020 11:05 am ET

0

eufyHome via Amazon offers its new HD Baby Monitor for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, we’ve seen it fall to $110 just twice before. Today’s deal represents a new all-time low. Features include 720p feeds, 240-degree lens, and an adjustable design. With a 460-foot range, you’ll have the peace of mind and coverage across your home. We’ve previously reviewed eufy’s other baby monitor offerings to our liking. Amazon customers seem to agree so far on this new model, as well.

Drop the video feeds and save a significant amount of cash by picking up VTech’s Audio Baby Monitor for $30. It’s a low-tech solution with an even lower price, but with 1,000-feet of range, it will still do the job in most situations. This is a solid budget option that will certainly let you keep track of your baby’s whereabouts in the night.

While we’re on the subject of eufy, last night Anker’s popular sub-brand introduced a new line of security cameras with integrated support for HomeKit and more. Notable features here include up to 1-year of battery life. Head over to our coverage for additional details.

eufy Security Baby Monitor features:

  • Detail Makes the Difference – See your little one in sharp 720p resolution.
  • Larger Display for the Little Details – The large 5” monitor display allows you to see every detail of your baby’s environment.
  • Power to Last Through the Day – The 5,200 mAh battery allows for 30 hours of monitoring in regular usage scenarios (default mode). For more frequent check-ups and continuous monitoring the battery will last for 12 hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
eufy

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp