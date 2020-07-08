eufy’s new HD Baby Monitor is down to $100, its best price yet ($30 off)

eufyHome via Amazon offers its new HD Baby Monitor for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, we’ve seen it fall to $110 just twice before. Today’s deal represents a new all-time low. Features include 720p feeds, 240-degree lens, and an adjustable design. With a 460-foot range, you’ll have the peace of mind and coverage across your home. We’ve previously reviewed eufy’s other baby monitor offerings to our liking. Amazon customers seem to agree so far on this new model, as well.

Drop the video feeds and save a significant amount of cash by picking up VTech’s Audio Baby Monitor for $30. It’s a low-tech solution with an even lower price, but with 1,000-feet of range, it will still do the job in most situations. This is a solid budget option that will certainly let you keep track of your baby’s whereabouts in the night.

While we’re on the subject of eufy, last night Anker’s popular sub-brand introduced a new line of security cameras with integrated support for HomeKit and more. Notable features here include up to 1-year of battery life. Head over to our coverage for additional details.

eufy Security Baby Monitor features:

Detail Makes the Difference – See your little one in sharp 720p resolution.

Larger Display for the Little Details – The large 5” monitor display allows you to see every detail of your baby’s environment.

Power to Last Through the Day – The 5,200 mAh battery allows for 30 hours of monitoring in regular usage scenarios (default mode). For more frequent check-ups and continuous monitoring the battery will last for 12 hours.

