Anker’s smart home brand, eufy, just released an all-new 2K security camera dubbed the eufyCam 2 Pro. It packs 2K recording and free local video storage plus much more, including 365-day battery life and on-device human detection software. Priced from $150, these cameras will ensure that your home is properly secured, allowing you to easily view your home from afar, even when it’s dark out, thanks to built-in color night vision. The best part about these cameras is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even Apple’s HomeKit.

365-day battery life + HomeKit headline eufyCam 2 Pro

The latest installment to the eufyCam lineup is headlined by two features that the brand has come to be known for; 365-day battery life and Apple HomeKit integration. These two features ensure that your new cameras are ready for the long haul, as Apple’s HomeKit is one of the most reliable smart home ecosystems out there. Plus, with 1-year battery life, you won’t have to frequently change things out to ensure recording continues to happen.

You’ll also find Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integrations here, rounding out its smart home connectivity. Through simple voice commands or within the apps themselves you’ll be able to view this camera system, making it easy to access at any time and from anywhere.

Color night vision, two-way audio, and on-device human detection take center stage

While the headlining features are HomeKit and battery life, eufyCam 2 Pro packs quite a punch when it comes to the spec department. This is due to the inclusion of both infrared and color night vision, two-way audio, and on-device human detection. These features combine to provide a high-end experience all-around, especially color night vision.

While standard infrared night vision might leave out key details, like vehicle color or exact clothing description of intruders, color night vision makes everything clear as day. This can be crucial if you have a break-in or need footage of an accident that happened near your home.

2K video recording captures high-quality images locally for FREE

While most cameras are stuck at 720p or 1080p, eufyCam 2 Pro takes it up a notch to 2K recording This higher-quality capture ensures you can easily read license plates or track down intruders, thanks to detailed video or images from recordings.

The eufyCam 2 Pro also uses local storage through its base station, which negates the need of paying lofty subscription fees to store your recordings in the cloud. This is a feature not many home security systems have, and one that always sets eufyCam apart from the rest of the crowd.

Pricing and availability

You can purchase the eufyCam 2 Pro for $149.99 for a single camera, or $349.99 for a base station and two cameras. It’s available exclusively at Best Buy starting today.

