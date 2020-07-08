Amazon slashes up to 55% off Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey bags, now priced from $25

Today we’ve spotted a fresh selection of Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags up to 55% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack for $58.12 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. For those that have been looking for a new way to haul a MacBook, this stylish offering is ready to accommodate anything in Apple’s current lineup. The implementation of a flap lid ensures that you’re able to quickly gain access to your gear without much fuss. There’s even an internal water bottle pocket, paving the way for you to stay more hydrated than ever. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the options above fit your unique style, don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s roundup of discounts. There you’ll find brands from Cocoon to Timbuk2 up to 30% off and priced from $20 at Amazon.

Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack features:

Padded laptop sleeve

Magazine/document sleeve and internal organization with key clip

Flap style lid with durable, weather resistant material for reliable protection on your commute

Heat embossed scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point

Internal water bottle pocket and front panel vertical zip pocket

