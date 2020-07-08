Amazon slashes up to 55% off Fossil, Timbuk2, Osprey bags, now priced from $25

- Jul. 8th 2020 12:29 pm ET

From $25
0

Today we’ve spotted a fresh selection of Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags up to 55% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack for $58.12 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. For those that have been looking for a new way to haul a MacBook, this stylish offering is ready to accommodate anything in Apple’s current lineup. The implementation of a flap lid ensures that you’re able to quickly gain access to your gear without much fuss. There’s even an internal water bottle pocket, paving the way for you to stay more hydrated than ever. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the options above fit your unique style, don’t forget to peruse yesterday’s roundup of discounts. There you’ll find brands from Cocoon to Timbuk2 up to 30% off and priced from $20 at Amazon.

Osprey Transporter Flap Laptop Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop sleeve
  • Magazine/document sleeve and internal organization with key clip
  • Flap style lid with durable, weather resistant material for reliable protection on your commute
  • Heat embossed scratch-free slash pocket and blinker light attachment point
  • Internal water bottle pocket and front panel vertical zip pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $25
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Timbuk2 Fossil Osprey

About the Author