No battery is needed in Fossil’s Townsman Mechanical Watch: $120.50 ($50+ off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch for $120.43 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. When it comes to style, this Fossil offering knocks it out of the park. It features a skeleton dial, stainless steel case, and distressed leather band. Water-resistance withstands depths of up to 50-meters, ensuring it’s ready to be worn during summer swims. Despite having a mechanical design, this offering sports an automatic winding movement that eliminates the need for a battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the style above simply isn’t for you or your wardrobe needs more than one, be sure to swing by yesterday’s Skagen find at $74 off. The uniquely-styled Holst Watch is bound to turn some heads with a gunmetal-plated stainless steel band, gray dial, and rose gold hands. You can find all of the details right here.

Speaking of watches, did you see the Timex x PAC-MAN release? This collaboration is a nostalgic tribute to the iconic arcade game. It blends a traditional Timex design with PAC-MAN along the front. Check out our coverage to see photos and learn more.

Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch features:

Round Stainless Steel watch featuring skeleton dial with Roman numeral and stick indices in black

The automatic movement features a built-in rotor that’s powered by the motion of your wrist—no battery required.

Automatic self-wind movement with analog display

Distressed leather band with buckle closure

