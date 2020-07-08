Google’s fast Qi Pixel Stand brings Assistant front and center: $60 (Reg. $79)

- Jul. 8th 2020 12:00 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Stand Fast Wireless Charger for $60 shipped. That’s $19 off the regular rate there and is within $0.05 of the lowest price we have tracked. For those that have been looking for a clean and sophisticated way to top off a Pixel device or other Qi-chargeable smartphone, this first-party Google accessory is here to save the day. Benefits include up to 11-watt charging speeds, propping your device upwards to make Google Assistant more easy to use, and the ability to make a Pixel smartphone cycle through a photo collection while being topped off. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more about Pixel Stand in our coverage.

Want something that lets you charge in landscape mode? If so, be sure to give Logitech’s Powered Wireless Charging Stand a look. It’s currently priced at under $27, which means it costs less than half of what you’d need to spend on the Google-equivalent above.

Oh, and lets not forget about today’s fresh smartphone accessory roundup. There you’ll find everything from RAVPower’s Qi Charger at $12 to the Aukey USB-C PowerDelivery Wall Charger at $8. Browse the entire roundup to see which options best suit your needs.

Google Pixel Stand Fast Wireless Charger features:

  • Pixel Stand is compatible with Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.Charging: Up to 10W charge for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL,Up to 11W charge for Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, Charges Qi compatible devices
  • The wireless charger that acts like your personal assistant. Use the Google Assistant to get more done while fast-charging your ​Pixel. Jump-start and customize routines to check your daily schedule, get weather and commute information, and more. You can also charge Qi-compatible devices.
  • Your favorite photos, on display. While your Pixel​ charges, turn it into a digital photo frame with Google Photos and relive your favorite moments with family and friends.

