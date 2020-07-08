Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger Bundle $12, more

RAVTech via Amazon offers its RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger for $12.24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code 89BRJJQE at checkout. That’s down from the usual up to $25 price tag and the best we’ve seen since February. Notable features here include 10W wireless charging speeds, meaning you can power up the latest Android devices at full speed. This model ships with an included Quick Charge 3.0 adapter, which can be leveraged to power up other accessories, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger features:

Save at Least 30 Minutes: RAVPower’s wireless charger with pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speed for both iOS & Android devices. A full charge takes 30 minutes-80 minutes less than ordinary wireless chargers.

Universal Compatibility: RAVPower’s wireless fast charger is compatible with iPhone MAX/XR/XS/X/8/8 Plus, with HyperAir, 10W compatible Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S7 & Note 8 & all Qi-enabled devices (QC 3.0 adapter included), even for an AirPod case.

Case Friendly & FOD Technology: Don’t fumble with your phone case, Power Wave transmits power directly through protective cases up to 8mm. Metal cases or other foreign objects will interfere with charging (FOD).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!