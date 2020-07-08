Score a classic Stanley Vacuum Bottle at the 2020 Amazon low of $16

Amazon is offering the 1.1-quart Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or more, today’s offer is a new Amazon 2020 all-time low and the best price we have tracked since the brief $14 Black Friday offer. Walmart currently has this one at just over $28 for comparison. Along with a classic hammertone green, rust-proof exterior, this insulated bottle can keep your beverage cold for up to 24-hours. The lifetime warranty sits alongside a dual purpose, leak-proof lid that doubles as an 8-ounce cup as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Contigo Stainless Steel Water Bottle is a great low-cost alternative here. While it might not be able to carry as much liquid and is only rated for roughly 12-hours of temperature retention, it will only cost you $10.50 Prime shipped and carries great ratings from over 5,000 Amazon customers.

However, we also still have a very notable deal live on Stanley’s Classic Travel French press mug at $18.50 right here. And be sure to browse through our home goods and sports/fitness deal hubs for more.

More on the Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle:

KEEP IT HOT OR COLD: Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume. TOUGH AND DURABLE: The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it.

