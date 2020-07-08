Zhiyun Official (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smooth-X Smartphone Gimbal + Case for $48.99 shipped with the code JG5BHCPT at checkout. This is down from its $70 list price, $11 below the $60 going rate of the gimbal by itself, and is the best available. The Smooth-X is a unique smartphone gimbal that can stabilize your smartphone video while also functioning as a selfie stick. This bundle gives you the Smooth-X gimbal, a tripod base stand, and a carrying case to keep it all neatly organized. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and our hands-on review.

Want to take selfies, but a full-on gimbal is a bit much? This selfie stick is just $26 Prime shipped. One of the best features is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Looking for a way to step up your smartphone camera game, but aren’t a huge fan of selfies? Pick up this smartphone hand mount instead. It can hold your phone, an action camera, and a few accessories, giving you a well-rounded mobile videography experience. At just $22 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this for those who can’t drop nearly $50 on a dedicated gimbal.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.

An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.

Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

