Zhiyun’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal doubles as a selfie stick + more for $49

- Jul. 8th 2020 3:49 pm ET

0

Zhiyun Official (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smooth-X Smartphone Gimbal + Case for $48.99 shipped with the code JG5BHCPT at checkout. This is down from its $70 list price, $11 below the $60 going rate of the gimbal by itself, and is the best available. The Smooth-X is a unique smartphone gimbal that can stabilize your smartphone video while also functioning as a selfie stick. This bundle gives you the Smooth-X gimbal, a tripod base stand, and a carrying case to keep it all neatly organized. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and our hands-on review.

Want to take selfies, but a full-on gimbal is a bit much? This selfie stick is just $26 Prime shipped. One of the best features is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended.

Looking for a way to step up your smartphone camera game, but aren’t a huge fan of selfies? Pick up this smartphone hand mount instead. It can hold your phone, an action camera, and a few accessories, giving you a well-rounded mobile videography experience. At just $22 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s easy to recommend grabbing this for those who can’t drop nearly $50 on a dedicated gimbal.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.
  • An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.
  • Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Zhiyun Tech

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide