Dyson deals abound: Hot + Cool $180 (Refurb, Orig. $449), more from $150

- Jul. 8th 2020 2:05 pm ET

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $179.99 shipped. That’s $270 off what Amazon charges for a new condition model and is among the best pricing we have tracked. This combination device sports the ability to both heat and cool your space. It boasts a high-end look and a built-in thermostat allows you to set the desired heat for a given room. Rounding out features is a patented Air Multiplier technology that “projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly,” leaving you with a space that feels just the way you like. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with your purchase. An official 6-month Dyson warranty is included. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson deals.

More Dyson deals:

If a fan is your primary concern right now, have a look at Honeywell’s QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan for $70. It sports eight differing speeds and each is said to be quiet. Using a fan like this alongside air conditioning is a great way to reduce energy costs over time.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Dyson recently unveiled a new Pure Humidify + Cool. As its name implies, this unit purifies, humidifies, and fans your space. A unique feature here is its ability to self-clean using some of the water generally used to humidify the air.

Dyson Hot + Cool features:

  • Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer
  • Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment
  • Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch

