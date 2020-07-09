Ditch the rental modem with this DOCSIS 3.0 ARRIS SURFboard at $66 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (SB6190) for $65.99 shipped. Down from its usual $90 price tag, todays offer is $14 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with 32 download channels and support for up to 1.4Gb/s of throughput, this ARRIS modem works with Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility, just in case. If you’re currently renting a modem from your ISP, taking advantage of today’s deal will offer even more value over the noted cash discount with the ability to save around $10 per month. With over 7,900 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to use some of your savings from the ARRIS modem would be to grab some Ethernet cables for wiring everything in your new setup together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting at $9 on Amazon.

If you can live without the same speeds as the lead deal, we’re still tracking a 26% discount on Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 modem at $59. That’s on top of everything else in our networking guide for giving your Wi-Fi an upgrade.

ARRIS SURFboard Cable Modem features:

Download multiple HD movies in one minute by using this Arris SURFboard gigabit cable modem with up to 1.4GBps download speeds. This modem supports IPv4 and IPv6, the latest Internet standard, for greater connectivity and security. This powerful Arris SURFboard gigabit cable modem has 32 channels for downloading and eight for uploading.

