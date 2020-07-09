Save on Star Wars Funko Pop! figures: Super Sized Baby Yoda $26, more from $5

Amazon is currently offering the Funko POP! Super Sized Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child figure for $26.13 shipped. Down from its usual $40 price tag, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Baby Yoda, or The Child as he is canonically named, has undoubtedly been the star of the recent Disney+ series. Whether he’s pushing buttons he isn’t supposed to on the the Razor Crest, eating space frogs, or just adorably walking around, the little guy has managed to steel the internet’s hearts. Now you can bring Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection with this 10-inch vinyl figure. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Funko Pop! deals from $5.

Other Star Wars Funko Pop! deals:

If none of today’s discounted Funko Pop! figures are exactly what you’re looking for in a collectible, swing by our roundup of LEGO kits from earlier today. There you’ll find the 1,700-piece Empire State Building marked down to a new low of $110 alongside some additional models from $12.

Baby Yoda Funko Pop! Figure features:

Embrace the irresistible infant referred to as ”The Child.” Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with a Super Sized Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head figure inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. From The Mandalorian, The Child 10″ Super Sized Figure, as a stylized POP 10″ from Funko! Figure stands 10 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other The Mandalorian figures from Funko! Collect them all!

