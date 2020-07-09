LEGO’s 1,700-piece Empire State Building drops to low of $110, more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Empire State Building kit for $109.95 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen to date and is subsequently a new all-time low. This 1,767-piece kit assembles an over 21-inch high recreation of the Empire State Building. Complete with miniature taxi cabs on the street below, this kit is the most detailed version of the iconic landmark to date from LEGO. Not only that, but it also looks great on display thanks to the usage of more advanced building techniques that you’ll find in the Architecture theme. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other LEGO deals at Amazon include:

If you’re after the latest from LEGO, we recently got a first look at its upcoming Art theme which is debuting with four mosaics from Andy Warhol, Star Wars, and more. That’s on top of our favorite Ideas models from June and everything else in our LEGO guide.

LEGO Architecture Empire State Building features:

Elevate your LEGO building skills to a higher level with this LEGO Architecture 21046 Empire State Building set. Located at the heart of New York City, the Empire State Building towers above the surrounding skyscrapers. Construction of the building began on March 17, 1930 and just one year and 45 days later, on May 1, 1931 it was opened for business. The height of the structure was increased in 1950 with the addition of the iconic antenna tower.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!