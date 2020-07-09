Ember’s iOS/Android Temperature Control Travel Mug now $80 (Reg. up to $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $150 at Best Buy, this model currently starts at $134 on Amazon, is now $10 below our previous mention, and at the lowest we can find. For comparison sake, the second-generation version sells for $100 more directly from Apple and Amazon (more details below). Just as the name implies, this is a smart travel mug where users can set the ideal temperature for the beverage inside using the companion iOS/Android app. It can keep that temperature for up to 2-hours or all-day with the included charging coaster. The app also provides real-time updates on your mug as well as the ability to change the name displayed on its on-board display. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal is on the first-generation Ember smart mug. While the new one carries and extra hour of battery life before the charging coaster is needed, the $100 trade-off will likely make sense for some.

But if the idea of having a smart mug isn’t working for you at $80+, just grab a nice insulated mug and call it a day. While we still have the Stanley Vacuum Bottle at the 2020 Amazon low, the RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler at $14.50 is a great option as well. It carries even more liquid than the Ember and can keep it colder for longer.

More on the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

