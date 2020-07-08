SKIL’s 3-Tool Kit can charge your iPhone on-the-go: $94.50 (Reg. $118)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit (CB739101) for $94.54 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is aligned with some of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked in the last few months. This 3-piece kit is a great way to expand your shop. It boasts both drill and impact drivers alongside a PWRAssist USB charging adapter. This handy tool allows you to use the included SKIL PWR core 20 Lithium battery to top off smartphones, tablets, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you with enough left over to snag DEWALT’s FlexTorq Bit Set at $20. It’s comprised of 40-pieces and a tough carrying case is bundled to keep everything organized and protected.

While we’re talking home goods, mentioning the discount we found on the Dyson Total Clean Vacuum seems like a good idea. It’s currently $175 off and the company touts that it has the “strongest suction of any vacuum.”

SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

2-TOOL KIT—Includes 20V Cordless Drill Driver and Impact Driver. Comes with one PWR CORE 20 2. 0Ah Lithium Battery, one PWRAssist USB Charging Adapter and one 20V Charger.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO DIY—Whether you’re a beginning Dyer or a power tool pro, this combo kit has you covered for any job around the home, big or small.

Longer run time & battery life—the PWR core 20 Lithium battery has an innovative temperature management system to keep battery cool and powering on through your project.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!