SKIL’s 3-Tool Kit can charge your iPhone on-the-go: $94.50 (Reg. $118)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit (CB739101) for $94.54 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is aligned with some of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked in the last few months. This 3-piece kit is a great way to expand your shop. It boasts both drill and impact drivers alongside a PWRAssist USB charging adapter. This handy tool allows you to use the included SKIL PWR core 20 Lithium battery to top off smartphones, tablets, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Today’s deal leaves you with enough left over to snag DEWALT’s FlexTorq Bit Set at $20. It’s comprised of 40-pieces and a tough carrying case is bundled to keep everything organized and protected.
While we’re talking home goods, mentioning the discount we found on the Dyson Total Clean Vacuum seems like a good idea. It’s currently $175 off and the company touts that it has the “strongest suction of any vacuum.”
SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit features:
- 2-TOOL KIT—Includes 20V Cordless Drill Driver and Impact Driver. Comes with one PWR CORE 20 2. 0Ah Lithium Battery, one PWRAssist USB Charging Adapter and one 20V Charger.
- EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO DIY—Whether you’re a beginning Dyer or a power tool pro, this combo kit has you covered for any job around the home, big or small.
- Longer run time & battery life—the PWR core 20 Lithium battery has an innovative temperature management system to keep battery cool and powering on through your project.
