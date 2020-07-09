Woot’s 1-day Apple sale offers notable savings on iPad, iMac Pro, more from $270

Today only, Woot is hosting a large Apple sale including deals on iPads, iMacs, and more. Our top pick is the certified refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $269.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $399, today’s deal is the second-best refurbished offer we’ve tracked. Apple currently charges $299 for the same model. Apple’s 5th generation iPad offers a 9.7-inch Retina display that’s backed by an A9 chip and M9 motion coprocessor. Other notable features include an 8MP iSight camera, TouchID, and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the late 2017 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro at $3,599.99 in certified refurbished condition. Originally $4,999, it is $650 less than Apple charges and the lowest we’ve seen. This model sports a 27-inch Retina 5K display that’s backed by 3.2GHz Intel processor, alongside 1TB of SSD storage, and more.

Make sure to hit up this landing page for additional deals in today’s sale. You’ll find price drops on MacBook Pros and more all ready for the picking.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!