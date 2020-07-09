Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Aura Slow Multi-Cooker drops to $80 at Amazon (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we have tracked since September 2019 and the best can find currently. Walmart’s regularly $119 listing is currently out of stock. While you won’t get the pressure cooker option like the traditional Instant Pot models, it still features 10 smart programs including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, and ferment. A 24-hour delay timer, dishwasher-safe cooking pot, and an automatic keep warm function make it an ideal 1-pot meal solution just the same. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While we have a great deal on one of the standard Instant Pot multi-cookers at $70 right now, there are slow cookers for even less if you don’t need all the built-in cooking functions. Something like this Crock-Pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker that comes in at just over $42 on Amazon makes for a great 1-pot dinner cooker. It carries stellar ratings and can carry even more food at 8-quarts.

While we are talking Instant Pot though, we also still have great deal running on the official Air Fryer Lid at $65 right here. Plus, you’ll find even more kitchenware offers in our home good deals hub.

More on the Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot

10 Smart Programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button

Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm

Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results

24 hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to postpone the cooking start time to have dinner ready when you are

