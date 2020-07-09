Instant Pot’s 6-qt. Aura Slow Multi-Cooker drops to $80 at Amazon (Reg. $130)

- Jul. 9th 2020 3:47 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $130 $80
0

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we have tracked since September 2019 and the best can find currently. Walmart’s regularly $119 listing is currently out of stock. While you won’t get the pressure cooker option like the traditional Instant Pot models, it still features 10 smart programs including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, and ferment. A 24-hour delay timer, dishwasher-safe cooking pot, and an automatic keep warm function make it an ideal 1-pot meal solution just the same. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While we have a great deal on one of the standard Instant Pot multi-cookers at $70 right now, there are slow cookers for even less if you don’t need all the built-in cooking functions. Something like this Crock-Pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker that comes in at just over $42 on Amazon makes for a great 1-pot dinner cooker. It carries stellar ratings and can carry even more food at 8-quarts.

While we are talking Instant Pot though, we also still have great deal running on the official Air Fryer Lid at $65 right here. Plus, you’ll find even more kitchenware offers in our home good deals hub.

More on the Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot
  • 10 Smart Programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button
  • Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm
  • Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results
  • 24 hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to postpone the cooking start time to have dinner ready when you are

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $130 $80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard