Philips Hue Smart Dimmer brings added functionality to your setup at $20

- Jul. 9th 2020 7:56 am ET

Amazon offers the Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch for $19.97 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a 20% discount and returns the price to the best we’ve seen in 2020. If you’re in the Philips Hue ecosystem, adding this first-party dimmer switch is a no-brainer. It brings traditional functionality to your lights with a design that fits right in with the switches in your home. You’ll be able to pair multiple bulbs together with dimming functionality, on/off features, and more. I’ve been using a handful of these for years now throughout my home, and can say that the additional capabilities are certainly worth the money, especially at today’s $20 price tag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to jump in full force with a smart home setup, consider going with an outlet timer instead. This popular option is $9 and has excellent ratings from over 2,800 reviewers. These simple outlet plugs are ideal for saving energy. Just create a schedule for your lights or fans and you’ll automatically cut down on potential losses.

For more on this year’s best smart plugs, check out Blair’s in-depth guide that explores notable options for every budget and ecosystem. If you’re not sure where to start, this walkthrough will paint a clearer picture all around.

Philips Hue Smart Dimmer features:

  • Take Control: The Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch allows you to Control Your Philips Hue Smart lights from the comfort of Your couch or Bed; The Battery Powered Wireless Hue Dimmer Switch with Remote smoothly adjusts the intensity and Color of Your Philips Hue Smart lights
  • Schedule Your Own Custom Lighting Scenes : When using Your Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Philips Hue Smart Bupounds, you can use the on button to switch between 4 light recipes without the Philips Hue app
  • Limitless Possibilities: Control up to 50 lights using the Philips Hue hub, or use the Dimmer switch without the Philips Hue Hub to Control up to 10 Smart lights; The Philips Hue Dimmer switch Doesn’t require an internet connection to work.Voltage:1.5 volt

