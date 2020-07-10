Get ready for summer training sessions with the adidas HEAT.RDY gear. This apparel is moisture-wicking and has cooling fabrics to help keep you cool. It also has specialized shoes to help you perform your best and help your feet to stay breathable. Inside the adidas HEAT.RDY line, you can find tops, shorts, tights, and shoes that are ready to boost your workouts. Prices start at just $14 and go up to $230 for rain jackets. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s Golf Polo Shirts for under $50.

adidas HEAT.RDY Apparel

The summer heat collection has you prepared for any weather condition you may be training in. For men, the adidas HEAT.RDY Training T-Shirt was designed to help you move freely with designated cuts and the material helps to keep you cool, dry, and confident. This t-shirt can be worn year-round and is priced at $50.

For women, the HEAT.RDY Training Shorts were designed to stretch with you and are great for lunges and squats. The hem is a touch longer in the back, too. They’re priced at $53 and come in two color options. You can also pair the shorts with the adidas HEAT.RDY Tank Top that features a trendy design that’s supportive and priced at $55.

adidas HEAT.RDY Shoes

“We studied runners’ movements to create a shoe with targeted breathability, flexibility and support.”

The adidas Supernova Shoes are a standout from this line, and they’re unisex, which means anyone can wear them. These shoes are responsive to promote a springy step and cushioned for added comfort. Better yet, they’re eco-friendly and made with recycled materials. You can choose from several color options, and they are priced at $100.

Accessories for Summer Weather

Accessories complete your workout look and help to keep you comfortable, as well. The 4cmte RAIN.RDY Cap is breathable and also unisex. This ball cap has a convenient sweatband in the top and reflective details to keep you visible in low light. It’s also waterproof and windproof to take on any weather conditions.

Finally, if you are a runner, you will appreciate the waist belt to help you store essentials. The adidas Run belt is lightweight and has reflective details to easily detect you on early morning or evening runs. The zippered pocket on the front is also nice to place headphones or a key securely. Plus, you can choose from a bright orange for summer or black coloring.

