Today only, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale from $1,150 (Cert. refurb)

- Jul. 10th 2020 6:39 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers certified refurbished previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro models from $1,149.99. Free shipping is available for all. These MacBook Pros originally sold for $1,799 or more with today’s deal marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2020.

The low-end machine in today’s deal includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,150. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $20. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Head over to our Apple guide for additional deals Macs, iPads, and more that are on-going throughout this week.

2017 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 16GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS High Sierra

