Power your Arlo Pro cameras with the official solar panel accessory, now $62

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro/2 Solar Panel Charging Accessory for $61.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal is right at the historic Amazon all-time low price and the best we can find by around 20%. If you’ve outfitted your space with an Arlo Pro or Pro 2 camera system outdoors, adding this solar panel accessory to the mix is a great to way keep your batteries charged up and ready to go. This official accessory from Arlo ensures that your camera batteries won’t overcharge and you’ll be able to enjoy the peace of mind knowing that your cameras are always prepared to capture the action. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

As an alternative, consider going with an outdoor charger setup instead. This 30-foot alternative will give you dedicated power and skips the solar issues that may come when the sun isn’t out. Ships with a wall charger as well. The 30-foot cable will give you plenty of length, making it easy to connect with enough room to still get to the outlet.

While we’re talking home security, we have a notable deal today on eufy’s 2K video doorbell at $170. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag. Notable features here include 2K high definition feeds, which make it easy to see who is standing at your front door. You can also speak with your guests or delivery person in real-time via the built-in microphone and speaker.

Arlo Pro Solar Panel features:

Endless Power for Your Arlo Pro or Arlo Go Cameras. Operating temperature 32 degree to 113 degree F (0 to 45 degree C)

Charges your Arlo Pro or Arlo Go when connected to the camera

Weather-resistant design and adjustable mount for simple installation

