Add eufy’s 2K video doorbell to your smart home at $170 (Reg. $200)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its 2K Wireless Video Doorbell for $169.99 shipped. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked. Our previous mention was $164. Notable features here include 2K high definition feeds, which make it easy to see who is standing at your front door. You can also speak with your guests or delivery person in real-time via the built-in microphone and speaker. It’s a great option if you’re just building out a smart home for the first time. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Save further and go with first-generation Ring Video Doorbell for $100. You’ll miss out on the 2K feeds associated with the eufy doorbell, but you’ll save a bit more in the process. Plus, if you’re in the Ring or Alexa ecosystems at this time, this is an easy way to expand your setup further.

We also have a notable deal on tap this week for eufy’s new HD baby monitor at $100. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers 720p feeds and a wireless display that lets you keep an eye on the kids.

eufy Security Video Doorbell features:

eufy Security Video Doorbell From eufy, the home security brand where privacy comes first. • Comprehensive Safety Solutions for Your Home • Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovation Protects You, Your Family, and Your Privacy Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home.

